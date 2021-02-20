Russia registers its third COVID-19 vaccine CoviVac

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered its third coronavirus vaccine named CoviVac developed by the Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on February 20, reports TASS.

“I want to start with some very good news. Today we are documenting that the third vaccine, CoviVac, has been registered. It was developed by the Chumakov Center”, he said at a meeting on vaccines.

“The first 120,000 doses will be put into civilian circulation as early as mid-March”, the PM said.

Russia is currently the only country that has three COVID-19 vaccines [Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac], Mishustin stressed.