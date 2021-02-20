Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Russia registers its third COVID-19 vaccine CoviVac

Russia registers its third COVID-19 vaccine CoviVac

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russia has registered its third coronavirus vaccine named CoviVac developed by the Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on February 20, reports TASS.

“I want to start with some very good news. Today we are documenting that the third vaccine, CoviVac, has been registered. It was developed by the Chumakov Center”, he said at a meeting on vaccines.

“The first 120,000 doses will be put into civilian circulation as early as mid-March”, the PM said.

Russia is currently the only country that has three COVID-19 vaccines [Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac], Mishustin stressed.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences 16:52, 02.13.2021
Viewed 2195 times
PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia 15:44, 02.13.2021
Viewed 2080 times
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake 17:13, 02.13.2021
Viewed 2061 times
About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Eartquake 8 km south-east from Yerevan with MMI of 6-7 16:11, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1557 times
Eartquake 8 km south-east from Yerevan with MMI of 6-7

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan to meet in Baku 19:48, 02.16.2021
Viewed 1455 times
Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan to meet in Baku

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration