Artsakh will be reborn again and will continue its eternal course – President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan has addressed a message on the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, his Office told Armenpress.

In his address the President stated that Artsakh will be reborn again, rise from the ruins and will continue its eternal course for the sake of all fallen heroes, all dreams and generations.

“Dear compatriots, February 20, 1988 has entered into the annals of the Armenian people as a symbol of revival of the national spirit, firm unity and unbreakable will, as a beginning of a whole new period for recreation, loss and victories. 33 years have passed since that day. Today the Armenians of Artsakh are living one of the most difficult periods of their history”, he said, stressing the need for continuing the value fight of the Artsakh Movement, being more stronger, more developed, protecting their rights and freedoms, national values and interests, honor and dignity. “Let this path accompany our people and Homeland with peace and success”, the Artsakh President said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan