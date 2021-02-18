Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

Tehran intends to make its presence in EAEU permanent – Rouhani

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stated that Tehran intends to "make its presence in the EAEU permanent'', ARMENPRESS reports, citing IRNA agency.

"Membership to those unions is very important," Rohani said, noting that the EAEU has been very supportive of Iranian exports. The Iranian President stressed that by joining the EAEU, Tehran will be able to ensure an active presence in the region and beyond.








