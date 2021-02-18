Armenia to use Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines against COVID-19

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia are expected to start in March, Minister of Healthcare Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, adding that the vaccinations will be carried out on voluntary basis, and the vaccine for risky group citizens will be for free.

“Small number of vaccines have already been used in Armenia, in particular several people have been vaccinated with Sputnik V which was received from Russia as a gift. Armenia will receive more doses in the near future and will be able to start the vaccinations for broader public circles. Risky group citizens will get the vaccine for free, but as for the price of the vaccine for other citizens, it’s still unclear”, the minister said.

He added that the government will import only those vaccines which have successfully passed the third stage of clinical trials. “The group of specialists will assess their efficiency, the risk of side-effects, the cost and will give their conclusion on the appropriateness of their use. So far, the professional commission, the experts have considered the use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer and the Russian Sputnik V vaccines. There are only issues connected with ensuring the thermal regime of Pfizer, which must be solved. The amount of vaccines to be imported by Armenia will depend on several factors, including their cost and how much money the state can provide for them”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan