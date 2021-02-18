Ex-minister of agriculture Sergo Karapetyan dies from COVID-19 complications

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. A former minister of agriculture Sergo Karapetyan passed away at the age of 72 Thursday morning, the hospital where he was being treated said.

“Sergo Karapetyan died this morning,” Nairi Medical Center director Anatoli Gnuni told ARMENPRESS. “Karapetyan had complications after having the coronavirus.”

Karapetyan served as minister of agriculture from 2013 to 2016.

