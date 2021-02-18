Road condition

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   18 February

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed in Armenia due to weather conditions.

Berd-Chambarak highway, the Vardenyats Pass, the roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

Bagratashen-Noyemberyan highway is closed for trucks.

The roads of Shirak and Tavush provinces are partly covered with clear ice.

Snowfalls are reported in Tavush, Gegharkunik, Aragatsotn and Shirak provinces. The ministry urges drivers to visit these provinces in case of strict necessity.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

 

