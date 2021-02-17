Yerevan police find suspect behind desecration of Holocaust memorial
10:59, 17 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police said they have apprehended the suspect who allegedly vandalized the Holocaust and Armenian Genocide Memorial in downtown Yerevan on February 12.
The suspect is a 36-year-old man. He turned himself in to authorities after “explanatory work” conducted by Yerevan police.
Police said the suspect was booked on February 15 and confessed to committing the crime.
A criminal case on vandalism is filed.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
