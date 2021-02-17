Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 February

Yerevan police find suspect behind desecration of Holocaust memorial

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan police said they have apprehended the suspect who allegedly vandalized the Holocaust and Armenian Genocide Memorial in downtown Yerevan on February 12.  

The suspect is a 36-year-old man.  He turned himself in to authorities after “explanatory work” conducted by Yerevan police.

Police said the suspect was booked on February 15 and confessed to committing the crime.

A criminal case on vandalism is filed.

