 2.3 magnitude aftershock occurs 17 km south from Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Seismic protection service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake in the depth of 10 km on February 15 at 18:21 local time 17 km south from Yerevan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the scale of the earthquake was 3 MMI and was also felt in Yerevan.








