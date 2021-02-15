Syrian air defense deflect Israeli missile attack near Damascus
09:47, 15 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Syrian air defense systems deflected an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.
“Today, Israel carried out a series of missile strikes from the occupied Golan Heights and from Galilee, hitting some targets near Damascus”, a military source said, according to the report, adding that the Syrian Armed Forces were able to destroy most missiles.
There were no reports on victims and damages.
