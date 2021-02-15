Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 February

Syrian air defense deflect Israeli missile attack near Damascus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Syrian air defense systems deflected an Israeli missile attack on the outskirts of Damascus, TASS reports citing SANA news agency.

“Today, Israel carried out a series of missile strikes from the occupied Golan Heights and from Galilee, hitting some targets near Damascus”, a military source said, according to the report, adding that the Syrian Armed Forces were able to destroy most missiles.

There were no reports on victims and damages.








