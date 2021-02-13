4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake was registered in the territory of Armenia at 15:29, ARMENPRESS reports the website of the Mediterranean Seismological Center informs that the epicenter of the eartquake was 12 kms south from Yerevan at a depth of 2 km with a magnitude of 4.7.
- 16:52 PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences
- 16:11 Eartquake 8 km south-east from Yerevan with MMI of 6-7
- 15:44 4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia
- 14:17 Armenian Ambassador speaks with U.S. Congressman about repatriation of Armenian POWs
- 11:29 COVID-19: Armenia reports 192 new cases, 104 recoveries in one day
- 11:01 European Stocks up - 12-02-21
- 10:59 US stocks up - 12-02-21
- 10:58 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-02-21
- 10:58 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 12-02-21
- 10:56 Oil Prices Up - 12-02-21
- 02.12-20:08 Artsakh's President, official representative of Baku discuss issue of POWs and missing in action
- 02.12-19:46 Construction of ''Engineering city'' to kick off soon – Deputy PM presents details
- 02.12-18:33 Ukraine plans finding new cooperation directions with Armenia – Ambassador
- 02.12-17:53 Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani Deputy PM hold session of trilateral working group
- 02.12-17:40 No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border, defense ministry says
- 02.12-17:26 Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Armenia
- 02.12-17:20 Documentary about SOAD’s Serj Tankian and 2018 Armenian Revolution premieres February 19th
- 02.12-17:15 EU and WHO/Europe join forces to support deployment of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination in Armenia
- 02.12-17:13 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 12-02-21
- 02.12-17:12 Asian Stocks - 12-02-21
- 02.12-15:13 Desecration of Holocaust memorial condemned in Armenia: “Foreign trace” suspected
- 02.12-15:07 Swedish parliamentarians call on Azerbaijan to immediately release Armenian POWs
- 02.12-14:35 Armenian PM congratulates China’s President, Premier of State Council on Spring Festival
- 02.12-14:25 Converse Bank is again the winner of the EBRD’s “Deal of the Year – Green Trade” award
- 02.12-14:08 54 Senators send bipartisan letter to Biden criticizing human rights in Turkey
