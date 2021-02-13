Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake was registered in the territory of Armenia at 15:29, ARMENPRESS reports the website of the Mediterranean Seismological Center informs that the epicenter of the eartquake was 12 kms south from Yerevan at a depth of 2 km with a magnitude of 4.7.








