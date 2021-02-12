Ukraine plans finding new cooperation directions with Armenia – Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Ukraine plans finding new directions for developing cooperation with Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador of Ukraine to Armenia Ivan Kuleba told AnalitikaUA.net.

''We attentively watch the efforts of the Government of Armenia aimed at the development of technologies and we think that direction has potential for a mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries. We also expect that during this year the works of the Armenian-Ukrainian intergovernmental commission will be restored'', Kuleba said.

According to the Ambassador, the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Ukraine jointly develop a promising agenda, which mainly refers to the activation of the political dialogue, searching for cooperation opportunities in trade and economy, culture and other directions.