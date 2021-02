Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Toakyev has appointed new Ambassador to Armenia, AKIpress reports.

Bolat Imanbayev has been named the new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Armenia, replacing Timur Urazayev.

Prior to his appointment, Bolat Imanbayev was serving as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia and Brunei.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan