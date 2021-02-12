Armenian PM congratulates China’s President, Premier of State Council on Spring Festival

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory letters to China’s President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang on the Chinese New Year – the Spring Festival, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter addressed to the Chinese President reads:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Armenian people and myself personally I address my warm congratulations and wishes to you and the good people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year – the Spring Festival. I wish that the Spring Festival brings peace and welfare to all families.

Armenia attaches great importance to the consistent development and strengthening of the traditional friendly relations with China.

Your Excellency, please accept my best wishes of good health and success”.

The Armenian PM’s letter addressed to the Premier of the State Council of China reads:

“Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Armenian government I address my warm congratulations and wishes to you and the State Council of China on the Chinese New Year – the Spring Festival. Let the Spring Festival bring peace, welfare and fulfillment of the set goals.

Armenia highlights the consistent development of the traditional friendly relations and practical cooperation with China.

I wish you and your family good health and all the best”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan