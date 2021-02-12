Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 over past day

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of COVID-19 has been detected in Artsakh in the past one day, the healthcare ministry reported.

58 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the Republic on February 11.

Currently, 5 COVID-19 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals. The remaining confirmed cases receive treatment at home.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Artsakh is 2370.

The ministry again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to prevent the spread of the disease.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan