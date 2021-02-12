Russian de-miners cleared nearly 1343,3 hectares of land in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian defense ministry continue demining works in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reports.



The engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have already cleared nearly 1343,3 hectares of land, 420,8 km long roads. 24,268 explosive devices were found and neutralized.

In the course of demining and clearing the territory of explosive objects in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems.

