Armenian Government plans construction of alternative roads to Syunik Province

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to build alternative roads to Syunik Province. ARMENPRESS reports the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan said during parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

"Yes, we will build. We will build as soon as the weather conditions allow, "Papikyan said.

After the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, the problem of some roads in Syunik still remains unsolved.