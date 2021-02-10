Armenia deputy PM introduces process of economic reforms to Swedish Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan received today Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The deputy PM congratulated the Ambassador on the start of his diplomatic mission in Armenia, wishing success for the benefit of the development of the Armenian-Swedish relations.

The Swedish Ambassador thanked the deputy PM for the welcome and stated that the accreditation of Sweden’s resident ambassador to Armenia opens new opportunities for the expansion and deepening of the cooperation between the two countries.

Avinyan touched upon the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia and expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by Sweden.

Further development of Armenia’s relations with the European Union was discussed at the meeting.

The sides discussed security issues, including the post-war situation in Artsakh, the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement and the necessity of the return of the Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan.

Deputy PM Avinyan also introduced the process of economic reforms in Armenia, highlighting the importance of the Economic Response Program approved by the government last week. In this regard he highlighted the active dialogue with Sweden in terms of attracting new investments, developing the cooperation in science, innovation and high tech industries.

The sides also discussed the prospects of deepening the partnership in the healthcare sector.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan