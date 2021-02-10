Entry procedure of foreign citizens to territory of Artsakh updated – Foreign Ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Foreign Ministry has issued a statement, informing that for security reasons, the entry procedure of foreign citizens to the territory of the Republic of Artsakh in the post-war conditions has been updated.

“Citizens of foreign countries wishing to visit the Republic of Artsakh must first apply to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh to obtain a permit to enter Artsakh. This procedure applies both to foreign citizens who need an entry visa, and to citizens of visa-free countries.

Taking into account security considerations, information about applications is also transmitted to the Russian peacekeeping forces.

After the approval of applications, the foreign nationals who submitted them are informed about it and after receiving their visas at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh in Yerevan, they can leave for Artsakh.

As for the timing, corresponding works are being carried out to improve the mechanism. The entry permit is issued within 3 or 4 working days. Sometimes the process may take longer, in which case the foreign national who submitted the application will be notified about it.

The mechanism is already in progress. In recent days, representatives of a number of foreign media and international organizations have arrived in the Republic of Artsakh under this procedure”, the statement says.