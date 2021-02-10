Armenia ready to expand cooperation with Sweden in different sectors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of territorial administration and infrastructure Suren Papikyan received on February 9 Ambassador of Sweden to Armenia Patrik Svensson, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office in Armenia, wishing success to all his future activities.

“We are ready to strengthen and expand the Armenian-Swedish cooperation in different areas. The multi-sectoral directions which are under the coordination of our agency can outline new cooperation opportunities in the agenda of the Armenian-Swedish partnering relations”, the minister said.

Mr. Papikyan added that the successful experience of the Armenian-Swedish partnership has been especially demonstrated in the cooperation with the civil aviation, the migration service.

The Ambassador reaffirmed the readiness of the Swedish side to develop the mutual partnership with Armenia and expressed confidence that his activities will contribute to deepening the current partnering relations with the ministry. He stated that the Swedish side is interested in the exchange of experience on strengthening local democracy and administration reforms.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan