Another 5 Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Another 5 Armenian POWs returned from Baku. Mane Gevorgyan, the press secretary to the Prime Minister of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS that they POWs returned by the mediation of the Russian side.
The airplane carrying the POWs has landed at Yerevan’s Erebuni airplane.
