Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 February

Another 5 Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

Another 5 Armenian POWs return from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Another 5 Armenian POWs returned from Baku. Mane Gevorgyan, the press secretary to the Prime Minister of Armenia, told ARMENPRESS that they POWs returned by the mediation of the Russian side.

The airplane carrying the POWs has landed at Yerevan’s Erebuni airplane.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration