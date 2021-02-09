PM Pashinyan, Artsakh President discuss implementation of major infrastructure projects

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan discussed the steps on implementing major infrastructure projects in Artsakh, the Armenian PM’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said on Facebook.

“Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan chair consultation on the implementation of major infrastructure projects in Artsakh, attended by the heads of the responsible agencies of the Armenian government. The consultation outlined the future programs, their financial allocations and further steps”, the spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan