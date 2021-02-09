Institutional investors believe in Armenia’s economic future, asserts Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed certainty that “institutional investors” believe in Armenia’s economic and political future.

Speaking at a consultation in the Ministry of Economy, Pashinyan noted that the coronavirus pandemic and the war became the reasons of crisis in 2020, threatening the country’s economy, but in his words his government was able to manage the pandemic and avoid macroeconomic collapse during the war.

“We were able to maintain macroeconomic stability and get international acknowledgement of this stability through the successful issuance of the eurobonds. The most visible and tangible assessment is the approach of institutional investors when they trust the country and government with their investments. After all, this is an important indicator of trust. This issuance was made at the historic lowest interest rate in Armenia. This means that institutional investors believe first of all in the economic future, and understandably also the political future of Armenia,” Pashinyan said, referring to the issuance of the 750 million dollar eurobonds.

He then discussed future steps with the ministry officials.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan