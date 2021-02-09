Pope Francis says he closely follows situation in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis says he follows the developments in the South Caucasus with particular attention.

While addressing the representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis touched upon the geopolitical situation and the instability globally, including the situation in the South Caucasian region. “I follow the situation in the South Caucasus with particular attention where several conflicts continue, some of which erupted last year, distorting the stability and security of the entire region”, Pope Francis said.

He expressed hope that 2021 will be the year of the end of the Syrian conflict, of the resumption of direct dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, of stability in Lebanon and of peace in Libya.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan