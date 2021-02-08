Proposal of early elections received no popular support – Deputy President of National Assembly

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. ''My step'' bloc proposed to hold early parliamentary elections, but the opposition did not react to that proposal, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan told the reporters on February 8, referring to yesterday's press release issued by ''My step'' bloc, saying that there is no public demand for early elections.

''We made the proposal, but the opposition did not react. The opposition is making contradictory claims. Numerous meetings with the citizens of Armenia show the same thing, people say we have elected you, go and work’’, Alen Simonyan said, adding the meetings with the people show that the citizens of Armenia do not want early elections. ‘’People want something else. They say give up with the ‘’velvet’’ policy'', Simonyan said.