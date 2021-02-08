Armenian Deputy PM, Georgian Ambassador discuss ‘’Persian Gulf-Black Sea’’ transport corridor issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on February 8 Ambassador of Georgia to Armenia Giorgi Saganelidze. During the meeting the sides referred to issues related to ’Persian Gulf-Black Sea’’ international transport corridor.

Discussing the issue of improving transport communication between Armenia and Georgia, the sides discussed the reconstruction process of the roads from Bavra and Gogavan checkpoints to deep into Georgia.

The Deputy PM noted that the strengthening of the Armenian-Georgian relations is one of the key directions of the Armenian foreign policy.

Ambassador Giorgi Saganelidze noted that by joint efforts it will be possible to achieve ambitious progress.

Tigran Avinyan assessed trade and economic cooperation as a key component in bilateral relations, noting that there are all preconditions for expanding it.

During the meeting Tigran Avinyan also referred to the issue of returning the Armenian POWs kept in Azerbaijan, which is a priority for the Government of Armenia.

The sides also discussed the program of ''North-South'' energy corridor, the works already done in that direction, as well as the planned actions.