Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Viktor Yengibaryan to be appointed Head of Armenia’s Delegation to Euronest

Viktor Yengibaryan to be appointed Head of Armenia’s Delegation to Euronest

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Armenia Viktor Yengibaryan from the ruling My Step faction will be appointed Head of Armenia’s Delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, replacing MP Gayane Abrahamyan who stepped down.

The respective issue is on the agenda of the Armenian Parliament’s Council session scheduled on February 8.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration