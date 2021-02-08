COVID-19: Armenia reports 89 new cases, 156 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 89 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 168,177, the ministry of healthcare said today.

156 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 159,876.

6 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3123.

1870 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 4395.

The number of people who had been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 783 (4 new such cases).

