Italy denies reports on inviting Azerbaijan to Rome G20 summit

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Italy is denying Azeri media reports on having invited Azerbaijan to take part in the 2021 G20 Rome summit.

The Italian Embassy in Armenia told ARMENPRESS that the reports are “ungrounded”.

“The reports saying that Italy has invited Azerbaijan to be present at the G20 summit are ungrounded, and in no other way was this information spread or approved,” chargé d'affaires Giovanni Nicola Dionisi told ARMENPRESS in response to a written inquiry.

