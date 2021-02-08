Armenia government debt grew 8,84% in one year – official statistics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary data, Armenia’s government debt (internal and external) as of 2020 December 31 totaled 7 billion 968 million 486 thousand US dollars against 2019’s 7 billion 321 million 256 thousand US dollars – growing 647 million 230 thousand dollars or 8,84%, the Statistical Committee reported.

As of last year’s December, external debt amounted 6 billion 53 million 147 thousand dollars – growing 268 million 629 thousand dollars or more than 4,64% in one year, which includes the government debt that amounted 5 billion 593 million 202 thousand dollars (12-months growth totaled more than 298 million dollars or nearly 5,63%, while the Central Bank’s debt totaled 459 million 944 thousand dollars (compared to 2019’s December 31 decreased by 29 million 373 thousand dollars or 6%).

Internal debt amounted 1 billion 915 million 340 thousand dollars (growing 378 million 601 thousand dollars or more than 24,6% - from which 1 billion 834 million 773 thousand dollars of obligations in terms of state treasury bonds acquired by residents grew more than 422 million dollars, while the resident-acquired foreign currency state bonds debt totaled 80 million 567 thousand dollars (decreasing by 43 million 402 thousand dollars).

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan