COVID-19: Healthcare authorities report 211 new cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The National Center of Disease Control and Prevention says 211 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed infections to 167,937 in Armenia.

2568 tests were conducted over the past day.

227 recovered, raising the number of recoveries to 159,577.

5 patients died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 3114. However, this number doesn’t include the deaths of 779 other individuals infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, February 6 the number of active cases stood at 4467.





Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan