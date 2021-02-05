Armenian Defense Minister receives French Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan received Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, accompanied by Military Attaché of the French Embassy in Armenia Danny Pitt (residence in Tbilisi).

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting issues related to regional security and bilateral defense cooperation were discussed at the meeting. The Defense Minister of Armenia presented the security atmosphere of the region, the existing challenges and expected developments.

Ambassador Lacôte noted that during and after the military operations the situation has always been in the focus of the attention of the French leadership. They always spoke out about concerns and efforts are made for a final stabilization of the situation.

Speaking about bilateral cooperation in defense sphere, the Ambassador informed about a number of programs aimed at the multidimensional development of cooperation, which were accepted by the Armenian Defense Minister.