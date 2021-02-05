4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Azerbaijan, felt also in Armenia  

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. An earthquake hit Azerbaijan today, which was also felt in Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the website of the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) informs that at 19:36 (Yerevan time) a 4.6 magnitude earthquake (hypocenter at a depth of 10 km) occurred 75 km west from Azerbaijan’s Ganja city.

The epicenter was 14 km east from Armenia’s Chambarak village. The earthquake was felt in Yerevan and other regions.