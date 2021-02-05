Armenian Deputy PM, Iranian Ambassador discuss ‘’Persian Gulf-Black Sea’’ transport corridor issues

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on February 5 Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri and discussed issues related to trade and economic cooperation, as well as ‘’Persian Gulf-Black Sea’’ international transport corridor.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the office of Tigran Avinyan, greeting the guest, Avinyan noted that Armenian-Iranian relations are unique for their centuries-old friendship , based on mutual trust and respect. The sides shared the opinion that the Armenian-Iranian partnership has great potential, which should be brought to life step by step.

Assessing peace, stability and sustainable development as a common interest for Armenia and Iran, Tigran Avinyan referred to the regional situation resulted by the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh. The Deputy PM particularly focused on the issue of the exchange of detainees, which is a priority for Armenia.

The sides also discussed trade and economic cooperation issues. Ambassador Zohouri highlighted the necessity of joint efforts for the best use of the existing economic cooperation potential.

Issues related to ‘’Persian Gulf-Black Sea’’ international transport corridor were also discussed at the meeting.