Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-02-21

YEREVAN, 5 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 5 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.53 drams to 521.13 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.27 drams to 624.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.95 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 6.40 drams to 713.48 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 798.92 drams to 29922.25 drams. Silver price down by 6.25 drams to 442.32 drams. Platinum price down by 299.55 drams to 18162.11 drams.