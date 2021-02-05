Foreign Affairs Committee of Czech Chamber of Deputies calls on Azerbaijan to return Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, calling on Azerbaijan to return the Armenian prisoners of war, the Armenian Embassy in the Czech Republic reports.

“At its sitting on February 4, 2021 the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament adopted a resolution on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, by which it welcomed the establishment of the ceasefire and expressed regret over Azerbaijan's non-compliance with the ceasefire clause on returning prisoners, calling on the latter to return the remaining prisoners. At the same time, the Committee called for a political settlement to the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship”, the statement says.