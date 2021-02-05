Russian Prime Minister thanks EDB’s Tigran Sargsyan for COVID-19 travel app project

ALMATY, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin expressed gratitude to the Deputy Chairman of the Eurasian Development Bank’s (EDB) Management Board Tigran Sargsyan for the creation of the “Travel Without COVID-19” application that is used in restarting travel following the pandemic-related shutdown.

“I’d like to thank our colleagues, Nikolai Podguzov, Tigran Sargsyan, for such a quick and active work,” Mishustin said at the Almaty Digital Forum 2021 in Kazakhstan, addressing EDB Management Board Chairman Podguzov and his deputy Tigran Sargsyan.

Mishustin noted that Russia, Armenia and Belarus have already joined the program and expressed hope that Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will also do so soon.

The Travel without COVID-19 program features a mobile app which shows the traveler’s COVID-19 test result in the form of a QR code, which is used when crossing border.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan