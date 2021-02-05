Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass in Armenia due to weather conditions.

The roads leading to Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks and difficult to pass for the remaining cars.

The roads in Gegharkunik province are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan