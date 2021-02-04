Delegation led by PM Pashinyan arrives in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session on February 5.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Almaty that Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Gevondyan, Deputy Minister of Economy Varos Simonyan, SRC Deputy Chairman Ashot Muradyan and others are included in the Armenian delegation.

Starting from January 1, 2021 Kazakhstan assumed the chairmanship over the EAEU.