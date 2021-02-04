ICRC representatives visit 4 Armenian detainees kept in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. ICRC representatives visited 4 Armenian detainees, including civilians and servicemen, kept in Azerbaijan on February 1 and 2, ICRC Armenia Office Communications Program Manager Zara Amatuni told ARMENPRESS.

''They were given an opportunity to communicate with their family members'', Amatuni said, adding that during the visit, the ICRC representatives checked the conditions of detention and their health situation.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) reported on February 4 that it has received Armenia’s Inter-State complaint against Azerbaijan regarding the latter’s convention violations committed during and after the 2020 Artsakh War. The court also said that it received numerous requests under Rule 39 concerning captives and POWs lodged by Armenia or by relatives of the captives.

The requests received so far concern 228 Armenians.