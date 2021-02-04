Decisions taking into account interests of Armenia must be made, PM says

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Mining industry plays a very vital role for the development of Armenia’s economy, including in the security context, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting, touching upon the Economic response program and the preliminary action plan approved by the government.

“It’s important to note that here as well we must make decisions, make some investment projects more important and acceptable for the Armenian public. Here as well we should try to make decisions, also over the famous Amulsar investment project, taking into account the balanced interests of Armenia, we should try to find solutions”, he said.

