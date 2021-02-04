Artsakh reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours.

49 tests were conducted on February 3, the ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

The number of active cases is 25.

The ministry of healthcare has again urged the citizens to follow all the rules to avoid new outbreaks and overcome the disease.

