COVID-19: Armenia reports 147 new cases, 352 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. 147 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 167,568, the ministry of healthcare said today.

352 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 159,045.

11 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 3107.

1829 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 4637.

The number of people who had been infected with COVID-19 but died from other disease has reached 779 (2 new such cases).

