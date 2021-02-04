Azeri authorities continue blocking search and rescue operations for Artsakh war casualties

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh search and rescue teams are unable to resume their operations to find casualties of the 2020 war because the Azerbaijani authorities are still banning the operations for unknown reasons.

The most recent S&R operation – usually conducted every day - took place on February 2.

On February 3, the Azeri authorities indefinitely banned the Artsakh rescuers from resuming their operations without giving any explanation.

On February 4, the Artsakh rescue service said the Azeri authorities aren’t allowing them to work because of the “various kinds of works that the Azerbaijanis are implementing in the settlements that have gone under their control.”

Since 2020 November 13 – the day the search operations for bodies of the dead and MIAs began – Artsakh authorities have found the remains of 1355 persons. According to preliminary information, 15 of the 1355 victims were civilians, while the remaining 1340 were military servicemen.

