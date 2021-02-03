Deputy PM Avinyan receives Dutch Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan received on February 3 Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nicholas Schermers.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Tigran Avinyan, greeting the guest, the Deputy PM highlighted the opening of the Embassy of the Netherlands in Yerevan and highly appreciated Ambassador Schermers՛s personal contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

Thanking for the reception, Ambassador Schermers underlined his readiness to spare no efforts for strengthening and deepening the Armenian-Dutch relations.

The sides discussed the issue of Artsakh and the situation resulted by the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, addressing in detail the issue of the return of prisoners of war. The Deputy PM presented the current stage of the process of exchanging the POWs, assessing it a priority for the Government of Armenia. He thanked the Dutch parliament for the position on Artsakh issue, as well as for the adoption of the resolution on providing humanitarian assistance to the population of Artsakh.

Economic issues were also addressed during the meeting. Tigran Avinyan presented the measures taken by the Government aimed at restoring the economic life.