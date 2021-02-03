Russia to resume regular air communication with Armenia on February 15

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Russia will resume regular flights with Armenia starting from February 15, the Russian government said, reports TASS.

There will be four flights a week between Moscow and Yerevan according to the respective decision.

In March 2020 Russia suspended all foreign commercial passenger transportations due to COVID-19.

“I Am Travelling Without COVID-19” pilot project has launched between Armenia and Russian from February 1, 2021, which allows the citizens of Armenia to travel to Russia if they have a COVID-19 negative test result passed 72 hours ago.

Russia also resumes air communication with Azerbaijan (two flights a week between Moscow and Baku).

