Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the Parliament.

2 issues are on the agenda of the session.

The lawmakers will debate the bill on making changes and amendments to the Judicial Code, the Laws on Social Assistance, State Pensions, etc.

