Issue of status of Nagorno Karabakh not solved yet – Medvedev

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has stated that the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh is not resolved yet.

“It is completely obvious to everyone right now that the matter of its [Nagorno Karabakh’s] status has not been resolved, but we cannot discuss it right now, as any electrification of this field of discussion around its status leads to a very powerful charge”, he said in an interview with Russian media, reports TASS news agency.

Medvedev pointed out that the conflict sides have very different stances on the matter, “even within Armenia, discussions are underway”. He said “it would be better to move the discussion of its status for the future”.

Medvedev also highly appreciated the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the works on settling the NK conflict.

“It is very good that, thanks to the efforts of the Russian President - and this was precision work, I watched Vladimir Vladimirovich work once, he engaged in hours-long discussions with all participants of this conflict - without this work, this conflict could have continued right now”, Medvedev underscored. “It is a huge work that both Armenia and Azerbaijan should be very grateful for to the Russian President”, he added.

The Security Council Deputy Chairman reminded that, after the “hot phase” of the conflict ended in November 2020, “the situation has mostly settled, and this is the most important thing, people don’t die, and there are opportunities for development”, the official said.