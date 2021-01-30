US cooperates with Russia over Nagorno Karabakh – Ambassador

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. The United States is cooperating with Russia over Nagorno Karabakh and wants to continue the dialogue, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told Dozhd TV.

He said not long ago he and his French colleague were present at a briefing of the Russian foreign ministry.

“US, France and Russia are Minsk Group Co-Chairs, at the briefing we were informed about the incidents in Nagorno Karabakh, the end of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is another example of the sphere where the United States is cooperating with the Russian government, and in this case also with the French government as Minsk Group Co-Chairs, and we want to continue our collaboration on these matters”, the US Ambassador said.

