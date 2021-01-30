Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 January

Iranian Foreign Minister visits Nakhichevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif has visited the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic to hold talks with its senior officials on various issues, including bilateral relations, IRNA reports.

Upon his arrival there, Zarif said that at the end of his trip to five countries [Armenia, Russia, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey] in the region, he is visiting the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic to discuss transit facilities and cooperation conditions in the region in the wake of the Nagorno Karabakh War.





