Deputy PM Avinyan chairs consultation in Kapan summing up results of working visit to Syunik

YEREVAN, JANUARY 30, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan visited on January 29 Syunik province where he chaired the meeting of the inter-agency working group formed for coordinating the works on revealing possible problems in the province as a result of the implementation of the November 9 trilateral statement, the deputy PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear colleagues, today we are meeting in a difficult situation when the existing problems are not only of socio-economic, but also firstly of security nature. They need urgent solution, as well as a maximum accuracy. Our meetings and observations held during the day gave us more complete picture on what issues we have on the agenda, and we will now discuss them in details. But by using this chance, I want to reaffirm that the center government stands by Syunik with all means. Moreover, the government has already initiated concrete economic actions which will positively change the situation at the same time solving more urgent issues”, the deputy PM said.

Aviniyan has also visited Goris, Vorotan, Shurnukh and Kapan communities, got acquainted with the situation, the socio-economic and security conditions.

The deputy PM’s working visit summed up in Kapan where again the inter-agency working group held a meeting. Avinyan presented the results of the discussions held with the residents of Vorotan and Shurnukh communities, stating that new houses will be built for those families who have lost their homes. The works will launch already next week. A lump sum of 300,000 drams will be provided for each member of a family who remained without shelter.

The meeting also covered a number of issues relating to the security measures, the agricultural works and the protection of the residents.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan